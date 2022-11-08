Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel aside, celebrities who hosted Oscars thrice or more

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 08, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards in 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Oscars 2023 for the third time on March 12. While we are at it, Kimmel is hardly the only star to earn this honor thrice. Here are all the other celebrities who donned the host's hat at the Academy Awards thrice or more.

#1, #2 Bob Hope - 19 times, Billy Crystal - 9 times

Bob Hope hosted the ceremony 19 times, including the first Oscars ceremony that was aired on television in 1953. He was also the first host of the ceremony's broadcast in color. He hosted in the years: 1940-1943, 1945, 1946, 1953, 1955, 1958, 1959-1962, 1965-1968, 1975, and 1978. Billy Crystal hosted the ceremony nine times since 1990. Years hosted: 1990-1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2012.

#3, #4 Johnny Carson - 5 times, Whoopi Goldberg - 4 times

Johnny Carson debuted as an Oscars host in 1979 and went on for four consecutive years. He returned as host in 1984. Years hosted: 1979-1982, 1984. Whoopi Goldberg was the first Black woman to host the show solo in 1994. Besides, she also bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her role in Ghost. Years hosted: 1994, 1996, 1999, 2002.

#5, #6 Jack Lemmon - 4 times, Steve Martin - 3 times

Jack Lemmon, who won the Academy Awards twice (Best Supporting Actor for Mister Roberts and Best Actor for Save the Tiger), hosted the show four times. Years hosted: 1958, 1964, 1972, 1985. Steve Martin flew solo twice and was joined by Alec Baldwin once. He opened the 92nd Academy Awards alongside Chris Rock when there was no host. Years hosted: 2001, 2003, 2010.

#7, #8 Jerry Lewis - 3 times, David Niven - 3 times

Jerry Lewis hosted the event consecutively at the 28th and 29th Academy Awards. His third and final gig was in 1959. Years hosted: 1956, 1957, 1959. British actor David Niven hosted the show thrice and there was a special significance. He is the first and only person to ever receive and host the Oscars in the same year (1959). Years hosted: 1958, 1959, 1974.