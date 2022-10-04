Entertainment

10 years of 'English Vinglish': Sridevi's sarees to be auctioned

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 04, 2022, 10:30 pm 2 min read

'English Vinglish' marked the comeback of Sridevi to the silver screen after 15 years.

Late actor Sridevi ruled the Indian film industry for five decades, and her onscreen charisma will never be forgotten. One of her most memorable movies, English Vinglish, which marked her comeback in 2012 will be celebrating 10 years of release on Wednesday. To mark the special occasion, the film's team will soon be auctioning the sarees worn by Sridevi in the film. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It also marked the directorial debut of Gauri Shinde.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that she preserved all the sarees that Sridevi wore in the movie all these years.

And the upcoming auction will be a tribute to her.

Details Auction to be conducted on October 10

Shinde told The Indian Express that the English Vinglish team would be hosting a special event on October 10 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. At the event, they will also be auctioning the beautiful sarees worn by the legendary actor in the movie. Shinde said the money collected through this would be donated to an NGO that is working for the education of girls.

Information A special screening of the movie will also be held

Speaking of the celebrations, Shinde said, "We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening [of the film] in Andheri on October 10." "We are auctioning the sarees Sridevi wore as Shashi in the film. I would like to use it [the collected funds] for girls' education NGO (sic)," she added.

About All you need to know about 'English Vinglish'

Shinde, who is also the writer of English Vinglish, had revealed earlier that the film was inspired by her mother's life. Apart from the late Rani Mera Naam actor, the movie also featured Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou, and Fukrey actor Priya Anand in key roles. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar also had cameo appearances in the film.