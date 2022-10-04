Entertainment

Box office collection: How much has 'Ponniyin Selvan I' earned?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 04, 2022, 09:29 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released in theaters on September 30.

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I was released on Friday (September 30) and has since set the box office on fire! After running in the cinema halls for just four days, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs. 250cr at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Read on to know more.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan franchise—which will have its second part premiered in 2023—has been made on a whopping Rs. 500cr budget.

Collecting Rs. 250cr in four days, the first part is already marching toward success.

The star-studded movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in the lead, while Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Sarathkumar, among others, play pivotal roles.

In the US, Ponniyin Selvan I has become the best-performing Tamil movie of all time, earning $4.13 million in the first four days. Its opening day collection had also set a record by grossing Rs. 80cr worldwide, which is the biggest release day gross for a Tamil movie in 2022. According to reports, the film is performing exceptionally well in other languages, too.

As for its OTT release, Amazon Prime Video will stream Ponniyin Selvan I post its theatrical run. The OTT giant has reportedly paid a whopping Rs. 125cr for the digital streaming rights of both parts of the franchise. Similarly, Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of the period drama, and it has also reportedly paid a considerable sum to acquire the same.

While it was announced that Ponniyin Selvan's second part will hit the cinemas in 2023, the makers haven't revealed the exact release date yet. Reportedly, they are eying to release the sequel in the summer of 2023. So, we might get to watch it in April or May next year. To note, AR Rahman composed PS-I's music, while Ravi Varman hemled the cinematography.