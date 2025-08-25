CBSE to conduct free online AI bootcamps for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct free online artificial intelligence (AI) bootcamps for students in Classes 9 and 10, and capacity-building programs (CBPs) for teachers, starting in September. The initiative is aimed at enhancing learning, mentorship, and recognition opportunities in the field of AI. The bootcamps will be conducted in four phases for classes 9 and 10: September 1-17, October 6-17, November 3-18, and December 1-16.

Bootcamp details Registration details for AI bootcamps Schools have been asked to register their students for these bootcamps. The students are advised to join the sessions on a desktop or laptop for hands-on activities. Access links will be sent to the registered email IDs of the participants. CBSE has also provided a dedicated email address for any logistical support required during this process.

Teacher training Capacity-building programs for teachers CBSE has also scheduled capacity-building programs (CBPs) for teachers handling AI in classes 11 and 12. These sessions are especially for those working in schools that will introduce the subject in the academic year 2025-26. The Class 11 sessions will be held from September 2-4 and October 8-10, while Class 12 sessions are scheduled from September 15-17 and October 22-24, between 3:00pm to 6:00pm.