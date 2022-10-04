Entertainment

Bella Hadid rocks spray-painted dress at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid rocks spray-painted dress at Paris Fashion Week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 04, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

Manel Torres is the creator of the technology called 'Fabrican'

American supermodel Bella Hadid created an iconic moment in the history of fashion during a show by French label Coperni at Paris Fashion Week recently. She stepped on the ramp with nothing but nude underwear on, walked the ramp, and later got a white dress spray-painted onto her body. The iconic moment took over the internet as photos and videos of it went viral.

Details All you need to know about spray-on dress tech

The 25-year-old model walked the ramp in heels and nude underwear, covering her breasts, while a team of three men—including the creator of the spray-on technology and two scientists—sprayed the dress on her body. According to ANI, the dress was made of Fabrican, a spray-on material. Fabrican reportedly solidifies into a wearable textile once sprayed out and can even be adjusted after it hardens.

Significance One can turn material back into liquid, reuse it

Manel Torres is the creator of the Fabrican technology. Speaking about the technology, Coperni's creative director and co-founder, Sébastien Meyer, told CNN, "You can wear this dress, keep it as a dress, and put it on a hanger." "But if you don't want it anymore, you can put back the dress into the liquid and you can immediately spray it again," he added.

Information Kylie Jenner shared the video on Instagram

On the runway, the liquid fabric was sprayed all over Hadid's body in the shape of a dress. After that, Coperni's design head Charlotte Raymond made some adjustments to finish the dress for Hadid to continue the rest of the walk on the runway. The iconic moment attracted the attention of netizens worldwide. It was even shared by fashion mogul Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Bella Hadid closing Coperni ss23! They "made" a dress live on the runway! pic.twitter.com/14a6yESX3A — linda (@itgirlenergy) September 30, 2022

Updates Other remarkable shows of Hadid

Hadid has been impressing the fashion police with her remarkable catwalk in recent weeks, hitting the runway for top designers, including the likes of Victoria Beckham. Along with her sister, model Gigi Hadid, she also walked the Isabel Marant Fashion Show on Thursday. She also appeared in London last week for Burberry and at Milan and New York City shows prior to that.