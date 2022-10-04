Entertainment

MP: 'Munni Badnam Hui' Instagram Reel at temple sparks controversy

MP: 'Munni Badnam Hui' Instagram Reel at temple sparks controversy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 04, 2022, 07:14 pm 3 min read

An Instagram influencer shared a Reel of herself grooving to the Bollywood song 'Munni Badnam Hui' in a temple (Photo credit: Instagram/@muskanm125).

Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday issued a statement against an Instagram influencer who posted a Reel of herself dancing to Bollywood song Munni Badnam Hui at a temple in Chhatarpur district. He also said an FIR would be lodged against her. The influencer—Neha Mishra—posted the video on Saturday but deleted it later and apologized after Bajrang Dal members objected to it.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the now-deleted Insta Reel, Neha was seen grooving to hit Dabangg (2010) song Munni Badnam Hui at a Chhatarpur temple.

Neha, who has over four lakh Instagram followers, later shared an apology video for "hurting religious sentiments."

Apart from this, minister Mishra on Tuesday also issued a statement against the makers of the upcoming Om Raut directorial Adipurush—starring Prabhas—over wrongly depicting Hindu deities.

Details Mishra objected to Neha's outfit in the video

Condemning Neha's actions, Home Minister Mishra told reporters on Tuesday, "The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable." "I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning, she did this," he added. "I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her," the minister further stated.

Apology 'I accept my mistake,' says influencer

In her apology video on Monday, Neha could be seen saying that she should not have made such a video in a temple and added, "I accept that it is my mistake." She added, "If I have hurt anyone's religious feelings, I apologize." She also clarified that she didn't make any comments against any religion or god in the previous video.

Information Mishra also spoke about the teaser of 'Adipurush'

Meanwhile, Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesperson, raised concerns over the Adipurush teaser, too. He alleged Lord Hanuman was wrongly portrayed in it. "The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable. Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in scriptures) of the deity's costume is different." "These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments."

Update 'Adipurush' was also slammed by BJP spokesperson

Previously, actor-BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash slammed Raut, accusing him of misrepresenting Ramayana in his upcoming directorial. Apart from Prabhas as Lord Ram, Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan as the demon king Ravan, while Kriti Sanon plays Sita. Touted to be an adaptation of Ramayana, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series) alongside Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair (Retrophiles).