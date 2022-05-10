India

Madhya Pradesh: Obscene dance program held at fair, official suspended

Written by Abhishek Hari May 10, 2022, 09:52 pm 2 min read

Madhya Pradesh: The purported dance programme was held on Sunday evening in Shamgarh town. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Prasenjit97m)

An obscene dance program organized at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has prompted the state government to suspend the district's chief municipal officer (CMO). It was held during a fair organized by the BJP-controlled civic body during "Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela" on Sunday. The dance program—a video of which went viral on social media—was held in the Mandsaur district's Shamgarh town.

Reason Why did the video became controversial?

In the video, a woman can be seen dancing to an obscene song. Meanwhile, a banner in the background featured pictures of Madhya Pradesh Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Goddess Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi. Women at the fair had also reportedly objected to the program. After the incident, Dang even wrote to MP's Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's CMO.

Twitter Post What analyst-activist Sonam Mahajan tweeted about the incident

Visuals from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.



Vulgar dance organised in front of the image of a goddess and BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang.



Surprisingly, nobody’s religious sentiments got hurt.



pic.twitter.com/YuqheUswwF — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 9, 2022

Fact Report sought from Mandsaur collector; CMO suspended

Following the shameful incident at the Shamgarh fair, authorities asked Mandsaur Collector Gautam Singh to present a report regarding Sunday's controversial event. On the basis of the report submitted by Singh, Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav issued a notice suspending Mandsaur's chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, on Monday. To note, the Mandsaur district comes under the Ujjain Commissioner's Division.

Order What did the CMO's suspension order say?

The suspension order said, "The pictures of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives were displayed on stage where the obscene dance was organized." "An orchestra program was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, without knowing its outline. This shows the official's carelessness," it noted. Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela is an animal fair reportedly organized in respect of cattle.

Information Congress strongly condemned the incident

According to reports, Dang recently attended a Bhoomi Puja ceremony for a hospital in Mandsaur where the obscene dance program organized with Dang's picture in the background was slammed by many. The Congress party has also strongly condemned the incident.