Madhya Pradesh: Obscene dance program held at fair, official suspended
An obscene dance program organized at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has prompted the state government to suspend the district's chief municipal officer (CMO). It was held during a fair organized by the BJP-controlled civic body during "Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela" on Sunday. The dance program—a video of which went viral on social media—was held in the Mandsaur district's Shamgarh town.
In the video, a woman can be seen dancing to an obscene song. Meanwhile, a banner in the background featured pictures of Madhya Pradesh Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Goddess Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi. Women at the fair had also reportedly objected to the program. After the incident, Dang even wrote to MP's Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's CMO.
Visuals from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 9, 2022
Vulgar dance organised in front of the image of a goddess and BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang.
Surprisingly, nobody’s religious sentiments got hurt.
pic.twitter.com/YuqheUswwF
Following the shameful incident at the Shamgarh fair, authorities asked Mandsaur Collector Gautam Singh to present a report regarding Sunday's controversial event. On the basis of the report submitted by Singh, Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav issued a notice suspending Mandsaur's chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, on Monday. To note, the Mandsaur district comes under the Ujjain Commissioner's Division.
The suspension order said, "The pictures of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives were displayed on stage where the obscene dance was organized." "An orchestra program was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, without knowing its outline. This shows the official's carelessness," it noted. Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela is an animal fair reportedly organized in respect of cattle.
According to reports, Dang recently attended a Bhoomi Puja ceremony for a hospital in Mandsaur where the obscene dance program organized with Dang's picture in the background was slammed by many. The Congress party has also strongly condemned the incident.