MP: Groom wears 'sherwani' instead of 'dhoti-kurta', leads to clash

The incident took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after bride's family insisted upon following tribal traditions. (Photo Credit:Pixabay /Representational Image)

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a tribal groom wearing a sherwani instead of dhoti-kurta at his wedding has sparked a feud between his and the bride's families. People from both sides reportedly pelted stones at each other and engaged in violence. The incident occurred on Saturday in Mangbaeda village, after the bride's relatives demanded the groom wear dhoti-kurta, as per their tribal traditions.

Sundarlal, a Dhar city resident, had ditched the indigenous tradition by wearing a sherwani instead of a dhoti-kurta, which enraged the bride's family and sparked a feud. According to the Dhamnod Police Station in-charge, Sushil Yaduvanshi, "A heated argument between the two sides...resulted in a violent clash." Both the parties reportedly ended up beating each other with sticks and stones, injuring four people.

Sundarlal, the groom, later told reporters there was no feud with the bride's family, but some of her relatives engaged in violence. "The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting," he said.

Following the incident, a large crowd, including women and children, gathered at the Dhamnod Police Station to stage a protest on Saturday. The police have, however, booked both sides. According to officials, members from both sides filed police complaints, following which a case was filed against them under the Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

At the police station, some women from the groom's side claimed the bride's relatives threw stones at them, injuring many. However, the bride and groom's families reached Dhar city later on Saturday and completed the wedding rituals on the same day, according to family sources.