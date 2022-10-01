Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to hit theaters in February 2023

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 01, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

'Maidaan' will release in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Ajay Devgn's long-delayed sports drama film Maidaan finally has a release date! The film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and is inspired by the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by the then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It also stars National Film Award-winning actor Priyamani in a pivotal role. Maidaan will arrive in cinemas on February 17, 2023.

In Maidaan, Devgn portrays Abdul Rahim, widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

He was the coach-manager of the Indian national football team and led the squad from 1950-63.

He is credited with guiding India to victory in two Asian Games tournaments (1951 and 1962).

Under his guidance, Team India also reached the coveted semi-finals spot at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956.

Devgn took to social media on Saturday to share the exciting update with his fans. He wrote, "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023." To note, the film has been marred by repeated delays over the last two years and initially received multiple release dates in 2020 and 2021.

The film also stars Gajraj Rao (Black Friday) and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh (Vinci Da). It has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadras (Neerja, Mary Kom) and Ritesh Shah (Pink, Airlift) have penned the screenplay and the dialogues, respectively. AR Rahman is in charge of the music, while Tushar Kanti Ray (Hero) helmed the cinematography.

Devgn has been maintaining a chock-a-block calendar! On October 25, he will be seen in Thank God, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Drishyam 2 lined up ahead, a sequel to his 2015 hit mystery-thriller Drishyam. It will release on November 18 this year. Devgn has also directed and starred in Bholaa, scheduled for a March 30 release next year.

