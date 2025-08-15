Who is Abhijit Kishore, new CEO leading Vodafone Idea's revival?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the appointment of Abhijit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision comes after the completion of Akshaya Moondra's three-year term, which ends on August 18. Kishore, who is currently Vi's Chief Operating Officer, will assume his new role on August 19 for a period of three years.

Career history Kishore's journey at Vi Kishore has been with Vi since March 2015, serving in various senior leadership roles at both circle operations and corporate levels. Before his current role as COO, he led the enterprise business as Chief Enterprise Business Officer. He also served as Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala circles, where he oversaw the launch of India's first 4G services.

Financial hurdles Challenges ahead for Kishore Kishore's appointment comes at a crucial time for the debt-laden telecom operator, which is finding it difficult to raise new debt funding. This comes amid uncertainty over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities. The company is currently in talks with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the government for clarity and potential relief on this matter, which is critical to future fundraising efforts.