Why Europe's AI darlings are losing their shine
Big European companies betting on AI—like SAP and Dassault Systemes—saw their stock prices drop sharply in early August 2025.
Despite all the hype around AI, investors are getting wary, especially as new advanced systems like OpenAI's GPT-5 and Anthropic's Claude shake up the tech landscape.
While main indexes rise, these firms' shares are falling
These firms were seen as Europe's ticket to the AI boom, but their falling shares stand out while main indexes like FTSE 100 and STOXX 600 keep rising.
Investors are worried that these high-priced companies might not turn their big AI investments into real profits, making them riskier bets for anyone looking to ride the AI wave.
Investors now want to see real earnings growth from AI use
With newer, smarter AI tools launching fast, people are questioning whether traditional software giants can keep up.
Now, investors seem to prefer companies that actually show earnings growth from using AI—not just those talking about it.