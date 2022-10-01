Entertainment

Sagar Pandey, Salman's body double, dies due to heart attack

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 01, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away of a heart attack on Friday. RIP.

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away on Friday (September 30), reportedly due to a heart attack. He was working out in the gym when tragedy struck and claimed his life, said reports. Pandey was quite close to Khan and worked in over 50 of his films. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Doctors declared Pandey dead on arrival

Pandey reportedly passed away at around 1:00 pm on Friday. He complained of severe chest pain while working out and fainted. He was rushed to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, West Mumbai, where he was declared dead on arrival. His demise was confirmed to the media by Pandey's close friend Raju Raikwar, who is famous in the industry as Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger.

Tribute Khan prayed for Pandey to find eternal peace

Khan took to Instagram on Friday to pay his heartfelt tribute to Pandey and wrote, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (I thank you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank you, RIP Sagar Pandey." He shared an image with Pandey from the sets of his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Instagram Post Check out Khan's tribute here

Instagram post A post shared by beingsalmankhan on October 1, 2022 at 12:25 pm IST

Career Pandey started his career with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Pandey, who was reportedly born on January 1, 1970, in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Mumbai to make a mark in acting. He had five brothers who were financially dependent on him. Though Pandey couldn't make it big in showbiz as a mainstream actor, he became Khan's body double and appeared in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, and Tubelight, among many other films.

Financial assistance During COVID-19 lockdown, Khan helped Pandey financially

To recall, during the COVID-19 lockdown, several junior artists and crew members who worked in the film industry suffered heavy financial blows. During this period, Khan proved to be a beacon of light for several such people. In an old conversation with ABP News, Pandey had also spoken about receiving monetary help from Khan for a few months and thanked him for his generosity.