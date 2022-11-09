Entertainment

'Baap' first-look: Mithun, Sunny, Jackie, Sanjay collaborate in epic actioner

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 09, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

'Baap' first look poster was recently unveiled

The first look of Baap directed by Vivek Chauhan was released on Wednesday by the makers on their social media. It stars veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. The actors are donning their signature rugged gangster looks and this is touted to be an action entertainer. This film's look surely promises us to take back to the '80s.

Context Why does this story matter?

The leads ruled the screens and the hearts of the fans back in the 1980s. This quartet has National Award-winning performances and commercial blockbusters, hence a good balance to cater to viewers across the spectrum.

The '80s films had a distinct style and even though all were not critically acclaimed, they ended up gaining cult status over the years.

Details 'Baap' of all looks! Here's how the four looked

The Disco Dancer actor is seen in a tilted army cap, leather jacket, and denim, whereas the Gadar actor is in all khaki, long hair, beard, and bandana. The Rocky actor is seen in his early '00s avatar—short hair, french-cut beard, and leather jacket. Lastly, the Parinda actor donned his trademark look—a military camouflaged jacket, an undershirt, and a headband.

Information All we know about upcoming venture

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Shoot dhamaal, dosti (friendship) bemisaal." The quartet is seen seated on the stairs. This film will mark director Vivek Chauhan's debut. He has earlier worked as an assistant director in Highway and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns. The venture is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan.

Anticipation Next releases of the quartet

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty has Projapoti (Bengali film) in his pipeline. Sunny Deol is currently filming Gadar 2 and will also be seen in Soorya directed by M Padmakumar. Dutt has The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi in his artillery and currently preparing for his Tamil debut with Thalapathy 67 starring superstar Vijay. Shroff will next star in Anant Mahadevan's Life Is Good.