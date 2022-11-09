Entertainment

'Sita Ramam' Hindi OTT debut: When, where to watch it?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 09, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

'Sita Ramam's Hindi version was released on September 2

After having a glorious run at the box office, the Hindi version of Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is set to arrive on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The period drama will be available on the platform from November 18. The film is already available in other languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sita Ramam is one of the blockbuster ventures from the South, which joined the league of successful 2022 South Indian films such as RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Karthikeya 2.

The Hindi version of Sita Ramam was also received well by fans and critics after the splendid word-of-mouth reviews.

And now that the Hindi version is getting its OTT debut, fans are left excited.

Details All you need to know about 'Sita Ramam'

Sita Ramam, led by Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on August 5 in South Indian languages. Its Hindi version hit the big screens on September 2. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the romantic period drama is set against the backdrop of war. Prakash Raj, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhumika Chawla also play important supporting roles in the movie.

Quote 'Romance can be understood by everyone'

About the Hindi version's OTT debut, Raghavapudi, who also penned the script for Sita Ramam, said that the film was created on a large canvas with the vision of breaking language barriers. "Its relatable storyline features a romance that can be understood and enjoyed by everyone. I am excited for the film to be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi," Raghavapudi said.

Information Here's what Salmaan, Thakur said about the Hindi OTT debut

Bollywood actor Thakur, who made her Tollywood debut with Sita Ramam said she is thrilled about the film's Hindi OTT debut. "I'm excited that now a whole new base of audiences will view the film in Hindi," she said. Salmaan said, "I'm sure that with more people getting to watch in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar, they will get struck by its unique story."