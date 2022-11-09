Entertainment

After right-wing group's plaint, Vir Das tackles copyright infringement FIR

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 09, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

A producer alleged that Vir Das used his concept for 'Virdas for India' show

The Mumbai Police has booked actor and comedian Vir Das, OTT platform Netflix, and two others under the Copyright Act based on a complaint from theater producer Ashwin Gidwani. According to Gidwani, the accused reportedly violated an agreement of a 2010 show, History of India VIRitten. Apparently, the accused used the same concept and content for a 2020 show titled Virdas for India.

Context Why does this story matter?

This marks the second complaint against Das in the same week.

Earlier, the right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti wanted the Bengaluru Police to ban his upcoming stand-up comedy show in the city.

It alleged that Das made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women, and India during his show in the USA last year.

The outfit added that the show "denigrated the nation."

Details Here's what Gidwani said in his complaint

Gidwani alleged in his complaint that he and Das agreed to script and create a show titled History of India VIRitten on October 14, 2010. Later, after the show's success among Indian and international audiences, Das reportedly approached him in April 2019 to air it on Netflix with minor changes. But the deal did not go through owing to creative differences.

Development Accused denied the allegations

Gidwani added that he saw the promotional video of Virdas for India in January 2020 on Netflix where he saw that the same concept from VIRitten was used for the new show. The producer took the matter legally by sending notices to Netflix and Das. But he received a reply from the accused where they denied any violation of copyrights.

Update Currently, investigation is underway; no arrests have been made

Following the complaint, the police lodged the FIR on November 4. However, no one has been arrested so far and the investigation is underway, suggest media reports. The case has been filed under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, if proven guilty, can be imprisoned for at least six months and up to three years.