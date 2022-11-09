Entertainment

Times when people called out Priyanka Chopra's 'selective activism'

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 09, 2022, 04:12 pm 3 min read

People recently protested against Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently visited Lucknow for UNICEF work. However, the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador didn't receive a warm welcome as posters against her entry were installed in Gomtinagar. The posters read, "You're not welcome in the City of Nawabs." Notably, she returned to India after three years to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. Let's look at other instances when Chopra's actions drew flak.

Chopra is a global icon who established herself as a bonafide actor across the world. As she straddles around the globe, she has a massive fan following.

In the past few years, she has been called out by the netizens for her "selective activism" and called a "hypocrite" for not taking a stand or expressing her opinion on burning issues in India.

The exact reason behind the protest is still unclear and the police are investigating the matter. However, India Today reported that protesters were against her show Quantico which allegedly portrays the Hindu community members as terrorists and in turn tarnishes India's image on a global stage. Our Desi Girl has also received flak in the past for her selective outrage and activism.

#1 Chopra supported Mahsa Amini protests but stayed silent on #HijabRow

Chopra recently tweeted in support of women in Iran who have been protesting over the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the overall moral policing regarding the hijab. She also lauded the Iranian women for their courage. Netizens started calling her out and questioning her silence when months ago hijab-wearing girls in Karnataka were denied education and harassed by certain sections.

#2 Bilkis Bano case: Rana Ayyub lambasted Chopra on her silence

Eminent journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted and called out Chopra's double standards as the latter chose to keep shut when Bilkis Bano's rapists were prematurely released by the Gujarat government. Ayyub appreciated Chopra's concern for Iranian women and asked if "...her silence on Bilkis Bano and the state enabled persecution of Muslims, especially marginalized women in her home country, India is worth introspection?"

Priyanka Chopra’s concern for Iranian women is hugely appreciated, but her silence on Bilkis Bano and the state enabled persecution of Muslims, especially marginalised women in her home country, India is worth introspection ? — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 7, 2022

#3 Chopra didn't speak up during CAA protests, too

When the #BlackLivesMatter movement—following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota Police—was at its peak, celebrities showed their support on social media. Chopra asked to end racism and netizens called her a "hypocrite." Months before the incident, India was in political turmoil due to CAA/NRC protests and the subsequent Delhi riots. Some netizens noted the marginalized community—Muslims—was persecuted and Chopra chose to be silent.

In India, selective activism is increasing and many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chopra are called out rightly. One might recall Demond Tutu's quote: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."