'The Whale' trailer: Brendan Fraser delivers powerful, emotional performance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 09, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

The first trailer of Hollywood star Brendan Fraser's comeback movie The Whale was dropped by the makers recently. The promo video has all elements and heart-touching moments to win the love of fans. Full of beautiful frames, the trailer features Fraser as an emotional central character who seems to be suffering from an illness. Read on to know the trailer highlights.

The Whale had a special premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and opened to tremendously positive reviews.

Fraser's performance was lauded by several critics.

It received a six-minute standing ovation and Fraser burst into tears.

To note, the heartthrob of the 1990s, Fraser is making a comeback to the big screens with this.

So, this film is making headlines across the world.

Fraser plays Charlie in The Whale. He is seen trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink. It looks like the film will deal with relationships and love with a touch of human emotions. The trailer shows Fraser's Charlie as a thoughtful person telling someone off the camera, "People are incapable of not caring. People are amazing."

Besides Fraser and the Stranger Things actor, the film also stars Hong Chau in an important role. Ace filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is at the helm. Distributed by A24, it is expected that The Whale will hit the theatres in December this year. But the official date of release to the big screens is yet to be announced by the makers.

The Whale is an onscreen adaptation of a play by Samuel D Hunter. Speaking in an interview with Variety about the positive response at the film festival, Fraser had earlier said, "I was emotional because it was an acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact." "And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life," he further added.