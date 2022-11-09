Entertainment

Remembering top 5 Leslie Phillips performances

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 09, 2022

Leslie Phillips passed away at 98. Rest in peace, sir

British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his comedic roles in Carry On movies and voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter films, died aged 98, reported Associated Press. A Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Phillips appeared onscreen for nearly eight decades. He starred in several movies and television shows during his career. Here's a curated list. Check out!

#1 'Harry Potter' franchise (2001-2012)

Most around the world are familiar with Harry Potter and the '90s and '00s kids have proved time and again that this fandom is above all. Phillips was the voice of the Sorting Hat. The peculiar tone and borderline cranky hat put everyone in their houses at Hogwarts. So thanks Mr. Phillips for being the saving grace for Harry (if you know, you know).

#2 'Venus' (2006)

The Roger Mitchell-directed comedy-drama was critically acclaimed and Peter O'Toole's performance was considered to be Oscar-worthy. The film was widely released in the UK and had limited release in the United States. Phillips was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, whereas O'Toole received a nomination for Best Actor. It was O'Toole's eighth and final nomination.

#3 'Carry On' franchise (1958-1978)

Being one of the longest-running British film series, this is considered to be a pillar in comedy films in the UK. The theme was British traditional comedy. Phillips was a part of the irregular cast and he was featured in four films and an episode of a TV show named Saturday Playhouse (1958). He rose to fame by working in this franchise.

#4 'Saving Grace' (2000)

The 2000 British Comedy film, directed by Nigel Cole, was critically acclaimed globally. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also won the Audience Award for World Cinema. The film tells a story of a middle-aged widow who grows cannabis in order to repay his irresponsible late husband's debts. In this film, Phillips played the role of Rev. Gerald Percy.

#5 'The House of Windsor' (1994)

Phillips plays the role of Lord Montague Bermondsey in this in this comedy series where a top Public Relations agent is called to help the British Royal Family with their image but ends up clashing with the ever-traditional Bermondsey. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Phillips's expertise is splendidly visible here. He truly aged like a fine wine.