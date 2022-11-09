Entertainment

SS Rajamouli hints at 'Eega' sequel: What to expect?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 09, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

SS Rajamouli spilled the beans about 'Eega's sequel in a recent media interaction

In an exciting piece of news for SS Rajamouli fans, the director has hinted at making a sequel of one of his most successful projects, Eega. The film was recently screened in New York where the filmmaker was also present. And talking during a post-screening session, Rajamouli spoke about the film and hinted at a possible follow-up venture.

Quote 'Been wanting to do 'Eega 2' for a long time'

During the screening, Rajamouli engaged in a Q&A session with the audience, where a fan asked him what his plans were for the future. Answering her question, he said, "There are many crazy ideas. I have been wanting to do Eega 2 for a long time. Let's see how it goes." However, he did not reveal any more details about the sequel.

Cast Will Salman Khan be roped in for the sequel?

Ace script writer Vijayendra Prasad is credited as one of the writers of Eega. Back in 2016, Prasad revealed in an interview that the sequel will happen with Salman Khan on board. He added that Khan agreed to play a lead role in the movie and that he had finished penning the sequel's script. But nothing about the latest developments is known.

Details What does Nani say about the sequel?

Telugu superstar Nani plays an important role in Eega. Speaking during an interview back in 2016, he said that he is a huge fan of the movie and can't wait for the sequel's arrival. "Whenever I bump into Rajamouli sir, I jokingly ask him about Eega 2. As a fan of Eega, I want the sequel," the Shyam Singha Roy actor said.

Information Everything to know about 'Eega'

Eega starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role has Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the main antagonist. Released in 2012, the film is about a man who gets murdered by his lover's highly-influential stalker. The man is reincarnated as a fly. How the fly avenges his murderer and protects his girlfriend makes up for the rest of the story.