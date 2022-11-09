Entertainment

5 Hollywood musicals you cannot miss!

5 Hollywood musicals you cannot miss!

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 09, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

5 Hollywood musicals you should definitely watch

Musicals and Hollywood go hand in hand. Through the years, many have been critically acclaimed and gained cult status and some of the songs have become permanent residents in our playlists. If you haven't watched the following list—A Star is Born (2018), Begin Again (2013), La La Land (2015), Anna Karenina (2012), Once (2007)—it's high time you watch them and thank us later!

#1 'A Star is Born' (2018)

This Bradley Cooper directorial is the fourth official remake starring Lady Gaga and himself. The first-time director shows his expertise both as an actor and a director. On the other hand, Gaga's raw emotions and vulnerability were widely appreciated. The album ranging from Shallow to Too far gone, goes through an entire gamut of relationships and would make you think "what if?"

#2 'La La Land' (2016)

The romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did make everyone weep during its release. The protagonists' aspirations and hindrances pull them closer and then push them apart. This musical is a lovely ode to the city of stars, city of loss, city of angels—Los Angeles. This will make one want to find someone and ask them: "Are you shining just for me?"

#3 'Begin Again' (2013)

The John Carney directorial is a warm hug we all need. Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo meet unexpectedly when their personal lives are in dire straits and bond while making music. This film's unconventional structure depicts life at its best. The lyrics are pure and relatable. We all would laugh and cry listening to Lost Stars just Like a Fool.

#4 'Anna Karenina' (2012)

Not many would expect this Joe Wright directorial in a musical list. The movie is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's novel of the same name. The visual extravaganza and Dario Marianelli's music add an extra nudge to the film. Masha's Song composed by Anoushka Shankar, who also wrote the lyrics, stands out. Wright's then-wife was uncredited in the film but this one is hauntingly beautiful.

#5 'Once' (2007)

Another Carney film features in this list and yes, you got it! There is a connection between the two of them. Begin Again was conceived after this film's success and it is a spiritual sequel to Once. Starring Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, it's a romantic drama of two struggling musicians in Dublin. The musical would make you reminisce about your youth.