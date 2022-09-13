Entertainment

Want to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards? Here's your guide

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 13, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held on early Tuesday!

The 74th Emmy Awards will commence on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Like every year, the awards function will be graced by many A-list celebrities who will walk down the red carpet to witness one of the biggest events of the year. Moreover, many popular shows will battle it out for the coveted award. Here's when and where to watch.

Context Why does this story matter?

The annual awards ceremony is held to celebrate the best there is to offer from television shows across various genres.

Last year, shows like The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso swept the awards.

This time, the line-up includes shows like Succession, Euphoria, Only Murders In the Building, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus, among others.

HBO's Succession has earned the most nominations so far.

Streaming Here's how you can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards function

The Emmys will be taking place in the US on Monday (September 12) and will be live-streamed across the globe. As announced, the 2022 Emmy Awards will be streamed in India on Tuesday (September 13) on Lionsgate Play from 5:30am. Additionally, the live stream of the 74th Emmy Awards can also be viewed on the official YouTube handle of the event—The Emmy Awards.

Information Streaming details for US, UK viewers, other information

The US audience will be able to watch the event on NBC and Peacock at 8:00pm ET and 5:00pm PT. Viewers from the UK and Australia will be able to watch it at 1:00am and 10:00am respectively on Tuesday. The ceremony will be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson who is a famous Saturday Night Live star and also a six-time Emmy nominee.

Nominees What to expect from the 2022 Emmy Awards?

This year, the most number of nominations has been received by HBO's Succession. It reportedly received 25 Emmy nominations that also included Best Drama. Ted Lasso received 20 nominations and most of its cast, too, was nominated under various categories. Further, The White Lotus has 20 nominations while Hacks and Only Murders In the Building reportedly earned 17 Emmy nominations each.