'Succession' to 'Squid Game': 5 Highlights from Emmy nominations 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 13, 2022, 10:36 am 3 min read

Here are top 5 highlights from Emmy Nominations 2022.

The clock has begun to tick. On Tuesday (July 12), the nominees for the prestigious Emmy Awards were announced, with HBO outpacing other networks/streaming platforms by a substantial margin. Notably, this year also witnessed the highest number of submissions ever. The 74th Emmy Awardees will be announced in Los Angeles on September 12. Here are the top five highlights from the 2022 nominations.

#1 'Succession' led the race with a record 25 nods!

HBO drama Succession yet again managed to awe the jury with a total of 25 nominations, the highest by any show this year. To recall, it had clinched eight Emmys in 2020, including the coveted Best Drama. Some of the categories in which it was nominated included Best Drama, Best Actor (Drama- Brian Cox), and Best Supporting Actress (Drama- J Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook).

#2 'Squid Game' continued to weave its web of magic

South Korean survival drama Squid Game entered the annals of history books with a record of 14 nominations—the maximum nods earned by a non-English show. Some of these categories included Best Drama, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Best Writing and Direction (Hwang Dong-Hyuk). Squid Game's roaring success came as good news for Netflix, whose popularity is reported to have nosedived recently in front of HBO dramas.

#3 Zendaya scripted history as the youngest producer; earned four nods

The 25-year-old actor-singer Zendaya scripted history as the youngest producing nominee and the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. She earned nods for being an executive producer on Euphoria Season 2 and once again was nominated in the Best Actress category. Her other nominations came from the original music and lyrics category for I'm Tired and Elliot's Song—both of which she created for Euphoria.

#4 Comedy-drama 'Ted Lasso' also performed impressively

Now, let's look at another popular category that witnesses great competition: Comedy. Apple TV+'s beloved comedy-drama Ted Lasso sparkled in this category and picked up a total of 20 nominations. Apart from Ted Lasso, other shows nominated in this section are Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do in the Shadows, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Hacks, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

#5 Artists' legacies live on: A look at posthumous considerations

Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to Stage 4 colon cancer, was nominated posthumously for lending his voice to T'Challa in What If....? Tragically, this is his first Emmy consideration. Comedian Norm Macdonald was also recognized posthumously with three nods for Nothing Special. Jessica Walter, who passed away in 2021, was also nominated for her voiceover performance in Archer.