Delhi Police summons Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning on Wednesday

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 12, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez will appear for questioning at Mandir Marg, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been sent a summon by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Monday to appear before them on Wednesday in relation to a money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Notably, she has been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case.

The case came to light when it was found that Sukesh Chandrasekhar impersonated an official from the government to extort more than Rs. 200cr from Aditi Singh, the wife of Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Eventually, it was from these funds that Chandrasekhar sent luxurious gifts amounting to Rs. 10cr to Fernandez.

The actor's involvement in the case attracted attention last year.

Fernandez was supposed to appear for questioning on Monday. But since the actor had prior commitments, she couldn't do so and sought 15 days' time to appear. However, the Delhi Police asked her to appear for the interrogation on Wednesday. It has been mentioned by news agency ANI that she will appear for questioning at Mandir Marg, New Delhi at around 11:00am on Wednesday.

The ED charged Fernandez in the money laundering case last month, noting the actor was aware that Chandrashekhar was an "extortionist." During her earlier interrogations with the ED, the Vikrant Rona actor had reportedly admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. Using proceeds of crime is considered an offense of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar's long-term associate Pinky Irani has been accused of having delivered the said gift items to Fernandez. Besides these, Chandrasekhar had also given over Rs. 13cr to a close family member of Fernandez. This money was yielded through a certain criminal activity executed by Chandrasekhar along with a co-accused Avtar Singh Dolly. Dolly is an established international "hawala" operator.