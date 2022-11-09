Entertainment

'Champion,' 'Cinderella Man': 5 best boxing movies of all time

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 09, 2022

Take a look at five of the best boxing movies of all time

One of the most popular topics in cinema is boxing. Films of this sports sub-genre are usually a complete package that covers several territories such as drama, emotion, etc. With dramatic training montages and inspiring stories of defeats and victories, boxing movies, no matter when they were made, have never failed to entertain us. Here are Hollywood's five greatest boxing movies of all time.

#1 'Champion' (1949)

Champion led by Kirk Douglas narrates the story of a champion who finds his natural talent in boxing. After finding fame and glory, he ends up facing a toxic chain of events and ultimately losing his humanity. Directed by Mark Robson, the film's central character is an anti-hero and it talks about how any external distraction could ruin a person's profession.

#2 'Before the Fall' (2004)

Period drama Before the Fall directed by Dennis Gansel follows the story of a boxer, whose boxing skills give him a chance to enter an elite Nazi high school. Even after his father advises him against enrolling the school, he goes ahead expecting a brighter future. But he regrets joining the school. Max Riemelt plays the central character with Tom Schilling and Devid Striesow.

#3 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

One of the very few boxing movies with a female protagonist, Million Dollar Baby is a story of a woman, who works with a renowned boxing trainer to become a professional. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film stars Hilary Swank in the lead role with Morgan Freeman in a supporting role. Director Eastwood himself plays an important role in the movie.

#4 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

A period drama set in the 1930s, Cinderella Man features Russell Crowe in the lead role. The film has him playing the role of a former heavyweight champion, James Braddock, who comes back to the world of boxing after staying out of it for years. The Oscar-nominated biographical film was directed by Ron Howard and it was lauded for its wholesome content.

#5 'Southpaw' (2015)

Southpaw directed by Antoine Fuqua features Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, and Oona Laurence in the lead roles. The film follows the story of the leading man, whose life changes after a fatal incident. Though the main story is about his boxing journey, the side story revolves around his battle for his daughter's custody and while doing so, keeping his boxing career intact.