Chris Evans is Sexiest Man Alive, calls it 'humble bragging'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 08, 2022, 07:57 pm 2 min read

Chris Evans has been named the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022

Captain America star Chris Evans was named PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. Talking during an interview with the magazine, Evans opinionated that the title feels like a "weird form of humble bragging." However, it did not stop Evans from being eager to share the news with his mother Lisa Evans, who according to him, would "really brag about it."

Information Dwayne Johnson urged Evans to share title with him

The news was also announced on The Late Show, in a rather hilarious way. The show shared a video on Twitter featuring Dwayne Johnson with Evans after he bagged the title. The hilarious interaction has Johnson explaining to Evans how he deserves a share of the title. It later went on to show Evans agreeing to share the title with him.

Quote 'Lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity'

According to the magazine, Evans was rather uncomfortable talking about bagging the title of Sexiest Man Alive. However, he added that he is "lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity" and that he would look back at the title fondly when he becomes "old and saggy." He also told the magazine, "Let's give education a plug, that's damn sexy."

Details Here's what Evans said about marriage

He also spoke about marriage and parenthood, saying, "It's absolutely something I want." He added that he is at a stage in his career where he can confidently take a break. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return," Evans said.

Update Projects of Evans to look forward to

On the acting front, Evans has had an eventful year with The Gray Man and Lightyear. He has some projects awaiting release. One of them is the holiday event film Red One for Amazon Studios co-starring Johnson. The action-adventure comedy will be released in 2023. He will also likely star in Skydance's Bermuda to be reportedly directed by Doctor Strange helmer, Scott Derrickson.