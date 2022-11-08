Entertainment

Karthi's 'Japan': Everything to know about Raju Murugan directorial

Nov 08, 2022

'Japan' starring Karthi and Anu Emmanuel is helmed by Raju Murugan

Tamil actor Karthi is probably still basking in the success of his recent outings Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan I. And now, news about his next film, which will mark his 25th outing as an actor has surfaced. Karthi's next movie titled Japan was launched in an elaborate pooja ceremony on Tuesday. Read on to know everything about the upcoming project.

Direction National Award-winning filmmaker Murugan is at the helm

Acclaimed filmmaker Raju Murugan, who previously directed Joker is at the helm of Japan. To recall, Joker bagged the National Award under the Best Regional Film category back in 2017. Japan is being financially backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, who produced Joker as well. The banner has backed Karthi's previous films like Saguni, Kaashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi, and Sultan.

Cast Anu Emmanuel to play the leading lady

Apart from Karthi, Japan will feature Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady. Actor Sunil, who was seen playing a key supporting role in the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise will be making his Tamil debut with Japan. Ace cinematographer and film director Vijay Milton is also making his acting debut in Japan. He directed films like Goli Soda and Kadugu.

Crew Meet the crew of 'Japan'

National Award-winning music director GV Prakash Kumar is on board the movie to compose its music. Philomin Raj is the editor. While nothing much has been revealed about the movie yet by the makers, media reports suggest that the film's shooting schedule will be started after the pooja ceremony. Reports also suggest that Karthi's first look from Japan will be dropped soon.

Announcement Makers shared photos of inauguration ceremony

Japan's Pooja ceremony was attended by all the lead actors and the crew. Dream Warrior Pictures shared some photos of the ceremony on social media while announcing the movie officially. Karthi, Emmanuel, Kumar, and other cast and crew were seen in the photos. The Twitter post read, "Delighted to announce that @Karthi_Offl starrer #Japan pooja happened today, need all your love."

