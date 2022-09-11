Entertainment

'Indiana Jones 5' will 'kick your a**,' teases Harrison Ford

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 11, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Everything to know about 'Indiana Jones 5' trailer revealed at D23 Expo (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianaJones).

Indy is back! The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was unveiled at the ongoing D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Unfortunately, it was revealed behind closed doors at the event, but we have got details about what all the trailer contained. Read on for details on the trailer, what Harrison Ford had to say about his last adventure as Indy, and much more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise wrapped filming earlier this year and will conclude the story of the great adventurer.

The face of the franchise, Harrison Ford, will, for the last time, don Indy's garb to set off on one final quest.

Apart from being a cult-favorite icon, Ford has once again proved that even at 80, he's still the legendary Jones.

Trailer Details of the trailer screened at D23 Expo

The trailer launched at D23 Expo reportedly showed Jones (Ford) walking down the streets of a desert city while reflecting on his past. It also showed Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) in a Nazi ensemble. Following the trailer's screening, Ford took the stage along with his other cast members to extend his gratitude to the fans of the franchise. The audience welcomed him with thunderous applause.

Twitter Post Guests cheered Ford on as he stepped onto stage

He's here!

An emotional Harrison Ford surprises #IndianaJones fans at #D23 ...says this is his last Indy, but is it really? pic.twitter.com/AcVyijjNgA — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) September 10, 2022

Quote 'Indiana Jones 5' will have 'human story to tell'

"I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons," Ford told the audience while pointing toward his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they're also about heart...I'm really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your a** (sic)."

Information 'This is it,' says Ford confirming his last adventure

Ford also confirmed that this would be his last adventure as Jones. "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much," he said. In addition to Ford, Mikkelsen, and Waller-Bridge, the film will feature Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas in key roles. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to release on June 30, 2023.