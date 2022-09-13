Entertainment

Disney to focus on 'next-gen storytelling,' reveals CEO Bob Chapek

Disney to focus on 'next-gen storytelling,' reveals CEO Bob Chapek

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 13, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed the conglomerate's plans.

Speaking backstage at the D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared elaborate plans about the entertainment conglomerate's aspirations to utilize state-of-the-art technology to redefine storytelling in the near future. Chapek said that the plan is in a nascent stage and the company will be "an experiential lifestyle platform." Notably, Walt Disney founded the company in 1923 and it will hit a century next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chapek has been associated with Disney for a staggering 26 years and initially started out in the Home Entertainment division.

He further rose up the ranks and was subsequently appointed the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

In February 2020, he replaced Bob Iger as the chief executive officer and reportedly signed a three-year-agreement in June 2022 to remain in this position.

Quote Disney will be focusing on 'next gen storytelling,' revealed Chapek

Speaking to Deadline, Chapek spilled beans on his plans about taking the "House of Mouse" several notches higher and dubbed it "next-gen storytelling." He steered clear of using the word metaverse and said, "We tend not to use the "M" word too often because it has a lot of hair on it." He also said that the plan is in "very embryonic beginnings."

Aspirations Disney+ is on the path of becoming 'experiential lifestyle platform'

Highlighting the company's aspirations, Chapek further disclosed, "Disney+ will not just be a movie service platform, but it's going to become an experiential lifestyle platform." He described it as "a platform for the whole company to embody both the physical things that you might be able to experience in a theme park, but also the digital experiences that you can get through media."

Plan of action Consumer data will be used to deliver personalized entertainment experiences

Reportedly, the company's plan is to leverage consumer data obtained from theme park visits and viewers' streaming patterns. This information will further be utilized to "deliver personalized entertainment experiences, including from the company's Marvel and Lucasfilm studios." The Disney honcho has "also been brainstorming ideas for using augmented reality and other technologies to bring a new dimension to storytelling."