Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie knot; photos go viral

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in Jaipur

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya got married in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The photos of the wedding are making rounds on the internet, especially on Motwani's fan pages and fans love it. The actor who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema is loved by viewers across ages. The couple has not posted any official wedding photos yet.

Why does this story matter?

Motwani is an established actor in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She rose to fame as a child artist in Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya in 2004 and made her debut at the age of 16 with Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007.

Motwani and Khaturiya were dating for a long time and fans were eager for their wedding.

Everything we know about the wedding

The wedding was attended by intimate family and friends. The photos and videos of the ceremony are making rounds on fan pages of Motwani. She wore a traditional red lehenga, whereas Khaturiya donned an ivory sherwani. Photos of her with bride squad and the wedding mandap are also making rounds. Reportedly, the two got married following Sindhi traditions.

The Bride Squad

Pre-wedding festivities and Motwani's bachelorette

The most viral video is of the couple holding hands as husband and wife after the ceremony. Earlier, the photos of pre-wedding festivities were making rounds. The couple had a Sufi night, followed by the Haldi ceremony. They also had a Mata ki Chowki and Mehendi ceremony. She celebrated her bachelorette in Greece and had posted about it too.

Future projects of Motwani

Motwani has a huge line-up of films in her kitty. She is reportedly filming multiple of them together. Post, her marriage, her fans will be seeing her in many films. On the Telugu front, she has My Name Is Shruthi and 105 Minutes in the pipeline whereas on the Tamil front, she has Partner, Rowdy Baby, Guardian and two more untitled films.