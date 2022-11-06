Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are now parents to a baby girl!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 06, 2022

It's a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child

Bollywood's much-in-love couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now proud parents of a baby girl! Reports about Bhatt's delivery were rife since Sunday morning when the duo was spotted arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Even before the couple announced the news formally, several media outlets had already confirmed it. To recall, they got hitched in April this year. Heartiest congratulations!

Bhatt confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. The official announcement read, "And in the best news of our lives... Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love—blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!" her post concluded with "Love, love, love—Alia and Ranbir." Several celebrities, such as Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma, congratulated the couple.

Even before Bhatt shared the post, several publications like ETimes, India Today, and Zoom confirmed the news. As soon as the news broke out, fans took to social media to wish the best for the couple, saying, "The girl possibly is as cute as Alia," and they "can't wait to see her!" Several fans have also wished for the Highway actor's health. How exciting!

In June, the couple broke the internet after Bhatt shared a photo from a hospital while undergoing an ultrasound scan. She captioned it, "Our baby...coming soon." Notably, she worked through most of her pregnancy and even partook in promotions for Darlings and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. In early October, the couple organized a baby shower that witnessed the presence of their family and close-knit circle.

Bhatt and Kapoor kept their relationship under wraps initially, but the rumors first started doing rounds when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Since then, Bhatt has professed her love for Kapoor several times, and they dated for five long years before finally taking the plunge this year. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their families and a few industry friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, which was released theatrically on September 9. The film marked their first-ever cinematic collaboration. Up next, Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.