More regional is more universal: 'Kantara' actor-director Rishab Shetty

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 06, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Director Rishab Shetty believes that films with a regional core has an universal appeal

Bollywood films are not deeply rooted in Indian ethos and culture, which has led to a series of box office failures, opined Kantara star Rishab Shetty while speaking to Hindustan Times. He added filmmakers shouldn't get influenced by Western content if they wish to make successful films. Shetty is currently basking in Kantara's worldwide success as it emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever.

Context Why does this story matter?

Filmmakers across the spectrum, especially those who've been associated with successful pan-Indian ventures, have often pointed out the importance of cinematic storytelling being rooted in regional culture.

Moreover, films with Western influences have often failed to connect with Indian viewers.

Recently, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also emphasized the need to tell stories rooted in Indian ethos, while speaking to Galatta Plus about the issue.

Details Shetty on telling stories deeply rooted in culture

On Kantara's success, Shetty said it worked because he told the story of coastal Karnataka—his native place. The film's director-writer pointed out its story is simple, but the layers and packaging give it an edge. He added, "More regional is more universal," and by that, he implied the importance of focusing on a story that one is deeply connected to or has lived themselves.

Details Indian cinema and its obsession with remakes

Lately, there has been a lot of buzz about Kantara being remade in different languages, but Shetty cannot imagine that happening. He believes the film won't properly translate on celluloid if told in a different setup or language. This trend of remakes hasn't been always successful. For example, the 2016 Marathi film Sairat was remade in many languages, which mostly received a poor response.

Information Everything to know about 'Kantara'

Kantara is a Kannada action-thriller starring Shetty in dual roles, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar. Made on a meager budget of Rs. 16 crore, this film has now collected over Rs. 325 crore globally and continues to be still a rage among cine-goers. Reportedly inspired by the story of Shetty's village, Kantara gets one hooked with its visual extravaganza and amazing storytelling.