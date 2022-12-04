Entertainment

Comparing 'Kantara' and 'Tumbbad' amid Anand Gandhi's criticism

Comparing 'Kantara' and 'Tumbbad' amid Anand Gandhi's criticism

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 04, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Anand Gandhi, Creative Director of 'Tumbbad' slammed 'Kantara'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has emerged to become a blockbuster and has awed viewers nationwide. Recently, director Anand Gandhi, Creative Director of Tumbbad reacted to comparisons between both the films and slammed Shetty's film. Gandhi took to Twitter to express his views which eventually led to a divided house among the netizens. Gandhi is known for directing Ship of Theseus in 2012.

Why does this story matter?

Kantara has been the talk of the town, ever since its release. The Kannada film has been praised nationwide and has been dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Rishab Shetty-directed film is a box office success too.

Gandhi on the other hand is a critically acclaimed filmmaker. His creative direction in Tumbbad was praised and the film was loved by the viewers.

Gandhi's comments on 'Kantara'

Gandhi tweeted that Kantara is nothing like his film Tumbbad and stated that the former "celebrates" toxic masculinity. He also shared his idea about making Tumbbad. He wrote, "My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these." The tweet has made the house divided.

Check Gandhi's tweet

Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism.

Kantara is a celebration of these. — Anand Gandhi (@Memewala) December 3, 2022

Story and theme of 'Kantara' and 'Tumbbad'

Kantara follows the story of Shiva, a Kambala champion who faces a tiff with a forest range officer. Tumbbad revolves around three generations of a family who faces the consequences of building a temple for the firstborn of a goddess. Kantara's primary theme is "Man vs Nature" whereas Tumbbad's primary theme is human nature and their never-ending greed.

Box office collections of 'Kantara' and 'Tumbbad'

Both films were praised for their storytelling and striking visuals. Kantara is made on a meager budget of Rs. 16 crore and has earned more than Rs. 406 crore domestically. The highest-grossing film in Karnataka is still running at the box office and is premiering in many other countries. Tumbbad was made on a budget of Rs. 5 crore and collected Rs. 13.57 crore.