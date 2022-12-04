Entertainment

‘Drishyam 2’ box office: Ajay Devgn-starrer continues its heroic run

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 04, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has collected Rs. 163.47 crore, so far

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Drishyam 2 continues to mint money at the box office. With over two weeks since its theatrical release on November 18, there is no stopping the film at the ticket window. Despite new releases, the film's collections have continued to grow even on its third Saturday. Take a look at its box office report.

Why does this story matter?

Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 has become one of the most successful films of 2022.

A sequel to the 2015 film which also starred the same cast, the Abhishek Pathak-directorial continues to rake in numbers even in its third week of release.

Per reports, the weekend box office is getting better as it's recording a jump in collections despite a new release—Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero.

'Drishyam 2' overshadowed 'An Action Hero,' 'Bhediya'

While Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's film was released on Friday, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya completed two weeks at the box office. However, neither of the films could slow down the pace of Drishyam 2. In fact, Devgn's film is a better crowd-puller at the theaters than Bhediya and An Action Hero combined, and this is reflected in Drishyam 2's collections too.

'Drishyam 2' Day 14 collections

The film opened with an excellent number, raking in Rs. 15.83 crore on the first day itself. Since then, it has been unstoppable in terms of its collections. "Drishyam 2 is extraordinary as it will probably double its collections at least and maybe even more than double," said a Box Office India report. On its 14th day, the film raked in Rs. 4.30 crore.

'Drishyam 2' inching closer to Rs. 200 crore club

The film has received praise from critics and audiences alike. After its Saturday performance, the film, so far, has collected Rs. 163.47 crore, reportedly, at the domestic box office. If Drishyam 2 continues with its strong performance at the box office windows, it will soon enter the Rs. 200 crore club. The film is the third release of Devgn, as the lead, this year.