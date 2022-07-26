Entertainment

'Shamshera' Day 4: Film witnesses empty theaters. What went wrong?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 26, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

'Shamshera' hit the theaters on July 22.

One of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood is Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Produced on a massive budget of Rs. 150cr, Shamshera is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood. But to the disappointment of fans and the makers, Shamshera is turning out to be a dud at the box office. What went wrong? We examine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Most Bollywood films released this year have turned out to have disastrous runs at the box office.

Only a few movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files have seen success.

This can be attributed to the tough competition that these films had with mega budgeters from South India like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Vikram.

Analysis What could be the reason for 'Shamshera's underwhelming response?

Though Shamshera did not face heavy competition, it still is receiving an underwhelming response. One of the reasons for it could be the negative reviews that it has been receiving from fans and critics alike. Thereby, Shamshera failed to create hype amongst the audience. Even on its opening day, the film had fewer footfalls, which is highly unexpected for a film starring a superstar.

Details How much has the film managed to mint so far?

During the first weekend, Shamshera only managed to earn a mere Rs. 31cr. It is predicted by trade analysts that the film would fetch not more than Rs. 65-75cr in its lifetime run in the cinema halls. According to Bollywood Hungama, bookings for the film were also reduced by 70% on Monday. On its first weekday, the Karan Malhotra directorial only made Rs. 4cr.

Information All you need to know about 'Shamshera'

Shamshera, a period drama, featured Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Vaani Kapoor played the leading lady, while Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana also had pivotal roles. Set in the 1800s, the story takes place in the fictional city of Kaza. The film is based on a slave who becomes a leader of his tribe, inspiring them to fight for freedom.