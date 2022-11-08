India

'Chew tobacco, drink alcohol': BJP MP's bizarre 'water conservation' remarks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 08, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

BJP MP Janardan Mishra's remarks came at a workshop organized at Rewa's Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium on Sunday

Janardan Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, recently made some bizarre remarks regarding water conservation that have been turning heads. While speaking at a water conservation workshop in Rewa, the BJP leader told people they can drink alcohol, smoke weed, chew tobacco, or smell thinner, but they "must understand" the significance of water as the lands are "running dry."

Quote BJP MP Mishra's bizarre statement

The aforementioned workshop was reportedly organized on Sunday at Rewa's Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium to raise awareness among locals. Addressing the attendees, Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka, consume liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat Iodex (pain balm) but understand the importance of water (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch: Mishra makes bizarre statements at water conservation workshop

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water," says BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop pic.twitter.com/Nk878A9Jgc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Details When Mishra cleaned a toilet with his bare hands

However, this is not Mishra's first time in the spotlight for doing something strange, as he is widely known for his eccentric actions. To recall, in September, the BJP MP made headlines when he was seen cleaning a toilet at a girls' school in Khatkhari, Rewa, with bare hands. Mishra even shared a video of him cleaning the toilet on his official Twitter handle.

Information 'Should maintain cleanliness': Mishra

When asked why he cleaned the toilet with bare hands, Mishra at the time said he did so to motivate people toward "cleanliness." "Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness," he had said. Back in 2018, too, Mishra cleaned a toilet at a school and a video of it went viral.

Twitter Post What Mishra tweeted about cleaning the toilet

Water crisis Madhya Pradesh's water woes

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration and Development (UAD) Department said that numerous parts of the state faced a significant water crisis. The water supply in as many as 53 municipal bodies in the state faced a gap of one day, while numerous others received water supply in a gap of two days, the department had said.