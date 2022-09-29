Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 29 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 29, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. The gaming experience is enhanced by numerous in-game collectibles, which can be purchased using real money or accessed via redeem codes. To make things easier, the creators regularly supply free redeem codes that unlock these exclusive in-game supplies. This, in turn, equips players on the battlefield properly and boosts their performance.

Free Fire MAX was introduced as a graphically enhanced version of Free Fire in September 2021.

Over the past year, the high-resolution graphics, frequent upgrades, and free rewards schemes have contributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The extensive range of unique in-game supplies includes pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, loot crates, protective gear, costumes, and weapons.

According to the norms, each player can redeem multiple codes but each code can be used only once. The codes are redeemable via Indian servers only. The alphanumeric codes are accessed via the game's rewards redemption website. Users are required to make haste, as these 12-digit codes are only redeemable within the time span of 12-18 hours after which they expire.

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 29 have been listed below: HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT,YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E8E7. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-049F.

Visit the game's redemption website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.