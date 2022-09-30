Technology

Twitter introduces TikTok-like vertical scrolling to improve video viewing experience

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 30, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

Twitter now supports the vertical-scroll feature while browsing videos (Photo credit: Twitter)

Twitter has finally come up with the 'Immersive Media Viewer' upgrade to match the video-streaming experience offered across other social media platforms. The company has announced two new features in an effort to enhance the video experience. iOS users will now be able to expand videos to full screen while the 'video carousel' feature will be available on both Android and iOS versions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have been shifting their strategy to match the challenge posed by TikTok.

TikTok's success has been defined by short video clips coupled with vertical scrolling. Other apps are switching that way too.

Now, Twitter has decided to try its hand at vertical scrolling, the convenient single-hand swipe feature which glues people to their screens.

Video carousel The carousel feature is located in the Explore tab

According to the latest upgrade, Twitter will spice things up by allowing users to browse through videos or clips according to their interests. Users are simply required to click the 'Explore' tab to view trending and most recently uploaded videos. This feature will be available to users of Twitter in English on both Android and iOS.

Vertical scrolling Twitter now supports vertical scrolling

As part of the 'immersive media viewing,' Twitter now rolls out a feature that enables vertical scrolling of videos. You just have to click a video or a clip to launch it in full-screen mode and scroll upwards to discover similar content to the video/clip you have just watched. However, this feature is exclusive to iOS users of the Twitter in English app.

Information Immersive media viewer will augment user experience on Twitter

Video streaming is an indispensable part of social media platforms. Whether it is for entertainment reasons or educational purposes, users have preferred consuming content in the form of videos/short clips. Twitter's full-screen video-viewing feature is bound to augment its usage by leaps and bounds.