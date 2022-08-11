Technology

Here's how to redeem Free Fire MAX's August 11 codes

Here's how to redeem Free Fire MAX's August 11 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game where the creators introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. These codes enable gamers to gain free access to in-game bonuses and enhance their gaming experience. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here's how the entire procedure works.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to compete against one another so that a winner can be determined.

It offers additional supplies that can be purchased with real money. But not everybody has the means to do that.

Because of this, the developers provide redeemable codes that help players receive free in-game items. The bonuses assist players in improving their position on the leaderboard.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited duration

There are some basic guidelines to follow in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Although a player may access more than one code, each code can only be redeemed once per player. In addition, the codes can only be accessed by the gamers using the Indian servers. These redeemable codes are only valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 11

For today, i.e. August 11, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help you achieve free skins, costume bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more. Take a look at the codes: Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2 LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2 UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

Instructions How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.