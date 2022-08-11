Technology

UMIDIGI F3 5G launched with 48MP triple camera, 5,150mAh battery

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

The UMIDIGI F3 5G supports dual 5G standby (Photo credit: UMIDIGI)

The UMIDIGI F3 5G has made its global debut with a range of features. As for the key highlights, the handset sports an LCD screen, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5,150mAh battery. The device will be available for purchase via AliExpress starting August 22. It bears a price tag of $199.99 (nearly Rs. 15,900) for its lone 8GB/128GB configuration.

In order to establish its name in the global market, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, UMIDIGI is actively introducing a range of devices.

Following the launch of the vanilla F3, F3S, and F3 SE models, the brand has now added another offering to its F3 series.

The newly-introduced F3 5G bears similar design elements as the other F3 line-up handsets and comes with run-of-the-mill features.

Design and display The device sports a 6.7-inch LCD display

The UMIDIGI F3 5G has a 3D curved edge design with a matte finish. It has a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets triple cameras and a dual-LED flash setup. The device sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) multi-touch LCD display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Matte Silver, Sunglow Gold, and Starry Black colors.

Information It has a 48MP primary snapper

In the rear camera department, the UMIDIGI F3 5G features a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

UMIDIGI F3 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It gets expandable storage of up to 256GB. The phone boots Android 12 and houses a 5,150mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information UMIDIGI F3 5G: Pricing and availability

The UMIDIGI F3 5G will be available for purchase globally from August 22 onward. The device will retail at $199.99 (nearly Rs. 15,900) for its sole 8GB/128GB model. Buyers can get it in Matte Silver, Sunglow Gold, and Starry Black shades.

