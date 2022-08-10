Technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: From foldable smartphones to wearables

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: From foldable smartphones to wearables

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 10, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are built around an 'Armor Aluminium' frame

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 start at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh) and $999 (nearly Rs. 79,000), respectively. The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and bear several upgrades over their predecessors. The brand has also introduced its latest wearables, the Watch5 series smartwatches, and Buds2 Pro TWS earphones.

Smartphone #1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sports an IP68-rated body with a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) AMOLED foldable screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) AMOLED cover display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

Information It has a 50MP main camera with OIS

On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. It features a 10MP (f/2.2) camera and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display snapper on outer and inner displays, respectively.

Smartphone #2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 sports a clamshell design. It gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) cover display. The device houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, along with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging. It boots Android 12-based One UI.

Information It has a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 features a dual rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor. It is equipped with a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie camera on the foldable screen.

Smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series includes Watch5 and Watch5 Pro models which offer an IP68-rated build, and have 1.19-inch (396x396 pixels) and 1.36-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED displays, respectively. The vanilla model's 40mm and 44mm variants house 284mAh and 410mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro model (45mm) packs a 590mAh battery. The Exynos W920 chipset fuels the smartwatches, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Information The Watch5 series features a 'BioActive Sensor'

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is priced at $280 (nearly Rs. 22,200) and the Watch 5 Pro costs $450 (roughly Rs. 35,600). The smartwatches feature a 'BioActive Sensor' and boast multiple health-centric features like ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis.

TWS earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro sport a compact and ergonomic design with an IPX7 rating. The earbuds offer custom two-way coaxial speakers, multiple microphones, 360-degree spatial audio, 24bit Hi-Fi audio, "Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation," and eight hours of playback per charge. The TWS earbuds pack a 62mAh battery per bud. The charging case houses a 515mAh battery. They are priced at $230 (around Rs. 18,200).