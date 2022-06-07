Technology

POCO F4's India launch confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Jun 07, 2022

POCO F4 may offer a water-repellent design. Representative image. (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has officially teased the launch of the F4 smartphone in India, which is likely to happen in June. The brand has taken to Twitter to hint at the arrival of its latest F-series smartphone, the F4. The handset is touted to be a rebranded Redmi K40s, which features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 67W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

POCO has become one of the top-selling brands in India, enjoying a massive fanbase. The F-series is traditionally known for offering flagship-grade hardware at an affordable price point.

The F4 will be the first handset to be announced under the leadership of Himanshu Tandon, the newly appointed head of the company in India. He replaces Anuj Sharma, who is now Xiaomi's Chief Marketing Officer.

Design and display The handset may feature an AMOLED display

The POCO F4 is expected to bear a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with sleek bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it could get a triple camera arrangement. The handset will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It could get a 48MP main camera

The POCO F4 may offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it could sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device may feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC

The POCO F4 may draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it is likely to run Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO F4: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the POCO F4 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 30,000.