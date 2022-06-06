Technology

Sony BRAVIA XR-X90K smart TV launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2022, 05:58 pm

Sony BRAVIA XR-X90K smart TV supports 4K videos at 120fps via HDMI 2.1 port (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has launched its latest smart TV, the BRAVIA XR-X90K, in India. It packs a Cognitive Processor XR, XR 4K upscaling, and XR Motion Clarity technologies for an enhanced viewing experience. The device comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes and starts at Rs. 1.23 lakh onward. It will soon be available from the brand's official stores, partner retailers, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Sony intends to dominate both affordable as well as premium smart TV segments in India

The brand continues to introduce new devices to take on the likes of LG and Samsung, and attract buyers of different categories.

The BRAVIA XR-X90K includes Google Assistant, AirPlay, and HomeKit integration, as well as other premium features found on other Sony smart TVs.

Design and display The smart TV flaunts a 4K LCD screen

Sony BRAVIA XR-X90K smart TV features a minimalist design with thin bezels and a two-speaker and two-tweeter setup with Dolby Audio. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models that support a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD display with a 100Hz refresh rate, HDR0, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats. The television supports Live Color Technology and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for color and contrast enhancements, respectively.

Internals The device delivers 40W audio output

Sony BRAVIA XR-X90K smart TV is powered by Cognitive Processor XR with XR 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity. It boots Android TV-based Google TV with voice search and supports Google Play, Apple Home Kit, and AirPlay. It delivers an audio output of 40W via its speakers and tweeters, and comes with Dolby Atmos, XR Sound Position, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling technologies.

Information Sony BRAVIA XR X90K: Pricing and availability

Sony BRAVIA XR-X90K smart TV costs Rs. 1.23 lakh and Rs. 1.70 lakh for 55-inch and 65-inch models, respectively. The pricing for the 75-inch model will be announced later. The smart TV will soon be available via the brand's official stores and partner retailers.