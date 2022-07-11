Inspirational

Third division in Class 10, now an IAS officer

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

IAS officer's 10th mark sheet inspires netizens. (Photo credit: Twitter @Awanish Sharan)

Many believe that their class 10th and 12th mark sheets are going to define their future since we Indians are known to value the grading system. However, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his class 10th mark sheet on Twitter to prove that a piece of paper doesn't define one's future. Sharan has set an example with his unimpressive mark sheet, and how!

Score Graduated 10th board exam with 44.85%

Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is known for sharing inspirational and motivating stories on the microblogging site. The 1996 class 10th mark sheet of his annual examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board showed that he obtained an aggregate of 314 marks out of a total of 700. His overall score was just 44.85%.

Background Sharan comes from a low-income, middle-class family

Coming from a low-income, middle-class family, Sharan studied by lantern light during his childhood. The mark sheet shows he scored 54 in Hindi, 30 in Sanskrit, and 31 in math out of 100. Out of 50, he got 26 in biology, 21 in physics, and 18 in chemistry. Despite this, he worked hard to achieve an All-India rank of 10 in the UPSC examinations.

Inspiration The tweet inspired many netizens

The photo of the 26-year-old mark sheet Sharan shared has received over 3,300 retweets and over 33,000 likes. The tweet has motivated many UPSC aspirants. "You have no idea sir how much you motivate youths like me that nothing is impossible. Whenever I get depressed I read about people like you who give me strength to fight in life," a Twitter user wrote.

Preparation Sharan's tweet motivated user to start UPSC preparation again

Another Twitter user commented, "Sir you won't believe how much you inspire me, coincidentally, I too got 314 marks and 3rd division in my 10th but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers." "But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you," the user further added. Another Twitter user commented, "Great motivation. Never give up."

Motivational content Sharan had shared another inspirational story a few weeks ago

Some time ago, Sharan had shared another inspirational tweet posting the photo of Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera along with his class 10th mark sheet. He mentioned that out of 100 Sumera got only 35 in English, 38 in science, and 36 in math, barely securing passing marks in the exams. However, the poor marks didn't stop Sumera from achieving greater goals in life.