Twitter doesn't believe in free speech, claims alleged employee

Written by Athik Saleh May 17, 2022, 01:56 pm 1 min read

Siru Murugesan has claimed that employees can do whatever they want in Twitter (Photo credit: Project Veritas)

We have heard rumors about Twitter being biased toward the left-wing and the company's employees hating Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition. Now, a video recording allegedly showing a senior Twitter engineer named Siru Murugesan has surfaced online, courtesy of far-right group Project Veritas. In the video, Murugesan talks about the company's far-left ideology and employees' revolt against the Musk deal, among other things.

Allegations 'Twitter has a selective left-wing agenda'

The video released by Project Veritas has the potential to cause serious harm to Twitter. The engineer's claim about the company selectively censoring right-wing falls in line with allegations of left-wing bias by others, including Musk. Murugesan then talked about the socialistic and lax work environment of the microblogging site. The video also had snippets about how the staff tried to thwart Musk's acquisition.