Free Fire MAX: How to redeem the August 10 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 10, 2022, 10:27 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics as well as free rewards scheme. The online multiplayer battle royale game offers players lots of opportunities to win a selection of thrilling in-game items using redeemable codes. Here's how to obtain these freebies to perform better on the battleground and achieve higher rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is a graphically improved version of the standard Free Fire.

The engaging gameplay, enhanced visuals, and frequent updates are largely responsible for the game's enormous popularity among players.

In addition, the creators regularly offer redemption codes, giving the gamers access to in-game content like new characters, skins, and weapons. These rewards help players enhance their gaming experience.

Rules The codes are valid for a limited duration

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by the gamers using the Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once per player. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 10

The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 10, can be used to get diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free. Take a look at the codes. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FF10-HXQB-BH2J. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.