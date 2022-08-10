Technology

OnePlus Ace Pro goes official: Check features and price

OnePlus Ace Pro goes official: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 10, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Ace Pro features a 'SmartLink' feature for improved connectivity.

The OnePlus Ace Pro has finally gone official in China. It will be sold there from Monday (August 15) onward. The device's key features include an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. The handset bears a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,200) for its base 12GB/256GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Ace Pro is a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10T. It was supposed to debut on the same date, i.e., August 3, in China when the latter was introduced in the global markets.

However, the Chinese brand had to postpone the launch event in its home country.

The Ace Pro bears identical specifications to its global counterpart, the 10T.

Design and display The phone sports a 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus Ace Pro features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 10 Pro-like camera bump. The handset gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and HDR10+ certification. It also promises 960 nits of peak brightness and 720Hz (standard) and 1,000Hz (instant) touch sampling rates.

Information It has a 50MP main camera with OIS

As for the rear camera setup, the OnePlus Ace Pro gets a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The OnePlus Ace Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS. Under the hood, it packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. It features a "VC Liquid Cooling System 2.0" for enhanced heat dissipation.

Information OnePlus Ace Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Ace Pro comes in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations which are priced at CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,200), CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 44,700) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,600), respectively. The device will be up for grabs in China from August 15 onward.