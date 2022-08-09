Moto G32 debuts in India at Rs. 13,000: Check specifications
The Moto G32 is now official in India in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colorways. The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 16. The key features of the device include an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- Motorola's ever-expanding G-series has received a new entrant in India. Following its launch in the European countries, the Moto G32 has now made its entry here.
- The handset aims to strengthen the brand's presence in India's fiercely competitive budget segment led by established rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.
- It aims to attract buyers with its water-repellent build, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery.
The Moto G32 bears a water-repellent design with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver color options. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 184g.
In the rear camera department, the Moto G32 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
The Moto G32 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots MyUX based on the Android 12 operating system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G32 is offered in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver shades. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 16 at 12 pm.