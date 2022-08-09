Technology

Moto G32 debuts in India at Rs. 13,000: Check specifications

Moto G32 debuts in India at Rs. 13,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

The Moto G32 will get one OS upgrade and two years of security updates

The Moto G32 is now official in India in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colorways. The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 16. The key features of the device include an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's ever-expanding G-series has received a new entrant in India. Following its launch in the European countries, the Moto G32 has now made its entry here.

The handset aims to strengthen the brand's presence in India's fiercely competitive budget segment led by established rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

It aims to attract buyers with its water-repellent build, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery.

Design and display The device features a 90Hz LCD display

The Moto G32 bears a water-repellent design with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver color options. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 184g.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Moto G32 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the device

The Moto G32 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots MyUX based on the Android 12 operating system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G32: Pricing and availability

The Moto G32 is offered in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver shades. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 16 at 12 pm.

Poll Which newly released budget smartphone would you pick?