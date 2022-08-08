Technology

Infinix Hot 12 Pro now available: Check pricing

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 08, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro offers up to 5GB of Virtual RAM

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is now up for grabs in India. The device is retailing via Flipkart at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for its 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It is available in Electric Blue and Lightsaber Green shades. While purchasing this device, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 off using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Credit cards.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro was introduced in India on August 2, two days after the debut of the Smart 6 Plus.

The device bears a high refresh rate display, a superior primary camera, and higher RAM and storage configurations than most of the devices in its segment.

It rivals the Realme, Samsung, and Redmi models under the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point.

Design and display The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Infinix Hot 12 Pro features a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a plastic body. On the rear, it gets dual cameras and a fingerprint reader. The handset flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 480 nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Lightsaber Green and Electric Blue colorways.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro gets a 50MP (f/1.6) primary shooter and an unspecified depth lens. On the front, the handset features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. It has dual LEDs on the back.

Internals The device packs up to 128GB of storage

Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro houses a UNISOC T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots XOS 10.6 baked on top of Android 12. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a Type-C port.