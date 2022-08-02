Technology

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched at Rs. 11,000: Check specificaitons

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched at Rs. 11,000: Check specificaitons

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 02, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro offers 256GB of expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has just introduced its Hot 12 Pro smartphone in India. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for its base 6GB/64GB configuration. As for the key highlights, it features an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T616 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will be available for purchase starting August 8 via Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix continues to flood the entry-level smartphone market in India.

The brand aims to dominate the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment and take on the likes of Samsung, Realme, and Redmi.

The Hot 12 Pro smartphone is targeted at first-time buyers who want a budget handset with a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, and decent battery backup.

Design and display The handset has a 90Hz LCD screen

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it features a dual camera arrangement and a fingerprint sensor. The device boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480-nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Electric Blue and Lightsaber Green shades.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.6) main snapper and an unspecified depth sensor. It sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera with a dedicated dual LED flash setup.

Internals The device houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by a UNISOC T616 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It gets support for up to 5GB of Virtual RAM. The phone boots Android 12 with XOS 10.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is offered in two colorways. The device is priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for its 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting August 8.

Poll Which recently unveiled budget smartphone other than the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, would you pick?