Technology

TECNO SPARK 9T launched at Rs. 9,300: Check specifications

TECNO SPARK 9T launched at Rs. 9,300: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 29, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

The TECNO SPARK 9T features 3GB of virtual RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has introduced SPARK 9T, as its latest budget smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD screen, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a price tag of Rs. 9,299 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be available for purchase in four different colorways via Amazon starting August 6.

Context Why does this story matter?

The India-specific SPARK 9T is entirely different from its Nigerian counterpart, in terms of both design and hardware. The model released here has a Helio G35 chipset, in contrast to the original 9T's Helio G37 SoC.

It appears that TECNO has re-released the SPARK 8P with a new MediaTek chipset. The handset is primarily for first-time buyers looking for a device with run-of-the-mill features.

Design and display The phone gets a 60Hz LCD screen

The TECNO SPARK 9T bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 401ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset is offered in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold shades Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.9mm in thickness.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 9T has a triple rear camera arrangement, that is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait snapper, and a VGA lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset packs 64GB of storage

The TECNO SPARK 9T draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. The device ships with HIOS 7.6 based on the Android 11 operating system. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO SPARK 9T: Pricing and availability

In India, the TECNO SPARK 9T is priced at Rs. 9,299 for its lone 4GB/64GB model. The device will retail via Amazon. It will be up for grabs in the country starting August 6.